Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 164,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,390,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 115,192 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,580,000 after buying an additional 52,968 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.18. 449,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

