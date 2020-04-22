Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.