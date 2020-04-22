Covenant Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 0.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.47.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.41. 481,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,671. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

