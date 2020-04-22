Covenant Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 285,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,957. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.