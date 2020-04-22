Covenant Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 0.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paypal by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $7.40 on Wednesday, hitting $114.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,707. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.