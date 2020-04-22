Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.95 on Wednesday, reaching $378.39. 443,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

