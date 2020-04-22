Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

NYSE UNH traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.76. 1,086,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

