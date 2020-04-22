Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for 0.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Masimo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Shares of MASI traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $199.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.96. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $121.33 and a 12-month high of $208.59.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 111,468 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.70, for a total value of $22,371,627.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,331,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 83,086 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $16,582,303.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,249,636.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,640 shares of company stock valued at $81,210,740. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

