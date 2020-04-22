Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $477.20. 277,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

