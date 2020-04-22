Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 563 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 416,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 61,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. 240,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,300. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9144 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

