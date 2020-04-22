Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,206 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $19,786,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 184,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.0% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

ADP stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.54. The stock had a trading volume of 404,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,789. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

