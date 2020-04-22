Covenant Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,809. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

