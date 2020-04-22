Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.36.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.67. The company had a trading volume of 527,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

