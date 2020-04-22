Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 136.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,975.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,273. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.