Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $348,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 22.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.20. 531,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

