Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.86. 327,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,930. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

