Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.60. 658,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,139. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24.

