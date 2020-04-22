Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 0.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,224,000 after purchasing an additional 244,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.13. 258,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average is $148.58. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $187.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.36, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $35,949.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,829 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

