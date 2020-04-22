Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $2,796,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,491. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.