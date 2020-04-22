Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 880,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,467. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 over the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

