Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 96 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.28. 132,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $296.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

