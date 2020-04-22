Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 2,240 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Ciena makes up 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 435.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 119,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 88,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $12,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.68. 381,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,465. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

