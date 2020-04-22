Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $5,918,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. 4,190,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,800,715. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.