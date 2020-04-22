Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,488. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

