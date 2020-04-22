Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,974 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 204,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 192,688 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,908,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 144,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,609,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,600,695. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

