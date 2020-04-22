Courier Capital LLC Sells 620 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,276,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,030,168. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

