Courier Capital LLC Sells 6,096 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.55. 1,278,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,038. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.