Courier Capital LLC Sells 4,315 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,859. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

