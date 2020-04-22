Courier Capital LLC Sells 231 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after buying an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.