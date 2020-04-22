Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,135. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,832,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,415 shares of company stock worth $64,512,334. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

