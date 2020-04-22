Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 5.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. 165,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

