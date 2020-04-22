Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,531,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,361,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $188.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

