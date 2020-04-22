Courier Capital LLC Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $105.03. 167,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,724. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.48. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

