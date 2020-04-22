Courier Capital LLC Purchases 832 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Life Storage worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,776. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. 12,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,397. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

