Courier Capital LLC Purchases 7,935 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 494,468 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,724,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,489,000 after purchasing an additional 279,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,635,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,579,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,775. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

