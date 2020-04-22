Courier Capital LLC Purchases 695 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.17. 42,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

