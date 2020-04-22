Courier Capital LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.90. 728,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,672. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.