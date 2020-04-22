Courier Capital LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

UPS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.38. 960,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

