Courier Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

