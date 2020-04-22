Courier Capital LLC Invests $826,000 in Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Separately, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CARR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 4,528,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,838,395. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

