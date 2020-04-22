Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. 9,818,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.