Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

WMT stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,248. The firm has a market cap of $367.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

