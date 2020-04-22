Courier Capital LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,941. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.62.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.