Courier Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.37. 2,541,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.