Courier Capital LLC Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

