Courier Capital LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 335.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,904. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average is $153.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9947 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

