Courier Capital LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in 3M by 5.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of 3M by 26.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 636,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,924,000 after buying an additional 133,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 53,241 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of 3M by 203.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.90. 830,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

