Courier Capital LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,568,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. 4,402,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,052,864. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

