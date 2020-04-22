Courier Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. 1,580,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,923,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

