Courier Capital LLC Has $17.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.03. 588,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

